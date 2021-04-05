JSO assistant chief first to enter race to become next Jacksonville sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The race to become the next Jacksonville sheriff is still more than two years away, but one candidate has already thrown their hat into the ring.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton officially filed her paperwork to enter the race and replace term-limited Sheriff Mike Williams who will remain in power until June 2023.

Burton, who is running as a Democrat, recently spoke to News4Jax about trying to improve relationships between police and the community.

Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton speaks with News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

According to her biography, Burton is a more than 20 year veteran of JSO and the second African American woman to reach the rank of police lieutenant and the fourth to be appointed as an assistant chief in the over 190 years of law enforcement in Duval County.

As of Monday, no other candidates had filed to run in 2023, but there is talk that JSO Director Mike Bruno and JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters could eventually enter the race.

As for Williams, some have speculated that he could run for Jacksonville mayor in 2023.