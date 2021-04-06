Jacksonville police looking for man last seen in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday asked for help tracking down a missing 65-year-old man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers were told about the missing man Tuesday. It said William Kreeger was last seen leaving UF Health Jacksonville at 12:48 a.m. on March 30.

Police said in addition to being diagnosed with schizophrenia that Kreeger is showing the early signs of dementia. He’s 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.