St. Johns River Ferry returns to service after multi-million dollar improvements, upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns River Ferry is back up and running.

It was out of service for several months for upgrades. JTA is offering a week of free rides on the ferry to say thank you to riders for their patience over the last two months.

Michael Welch, a passenger aboard the ferry Monday morning, said he appreciates the break on prices.

“It shows that they want their customers to be happy and they’re saying we realize that it was a sacrifice for a lot of people that use the ferry, there’s a lot of the same people you see all the time and it’s an effort to make it more convenient,” he said.

The St. Johns River Ferry underwent new upgrades to the vessel and its facilities. Those are just the latest round of improvements in recent years.

Those include new bulkheads and mooring boards, lighting enhancements on each side of the ferry, and various Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

To avoid closing again later in the year, JTA also did a required haul out of the ship, Costing roughly $2.6 million.

The ferry travels across the St. Johns River connecting Mayport Village and Fort George Island several times a day.

It runs every half hour from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday. On the weekends, it operates from 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

It is free to ride the ferry until April 9 but in the future, you can buy tickets in-person, online, or using the MyJTA app.