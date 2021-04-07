Appointments available for vaccination events in Liberty, Camden counties

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District will provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at vaccination events this month in Liberty and Camden counties.

People age 18 and older who live or work in Georgia qualify for the vaccine, which is available by appointment at no cost. You do not have to be vaccinated in the county where you reside.

The event in Liberty County will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Shuman Recreation Center at 800 Tupelo Trail in Hinesville.

The event in Camden County will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Evergreen Baptist Church at 1365 Kinlaw Road in Woodbine.

Appointments can be scheduled online at www.chdcovidvax.org.

If you need assistance with scheduling, call the Coastal Health District COVID-19 Vaccine Phone Bank at 912-230-5506. The phone bank is operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

Ad

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require a second dose. You are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a single dose.