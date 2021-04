The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a 64-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Deputies are searching for Fernando Cabral, who was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 12400 Shady Bridge Trail, deputies said.

Cabral is having issues with his memory, deputies said.

Cabral is believed to be driving a 1998 Red Mercedes SL500 with Florida tag GSYF62, deputies said.

Anyone with any information regarding Cabral’s whereabouts is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500.