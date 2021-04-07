Man killed in Brentwood shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

News4Jax records show he was the 100th person shot in Jacksonville this year.

The Sheriff’s Office said it got multiple 911 calls shortly after 11 a.m. about gunfire in the area of North Laura Street and West 23rd Street. Police said they responded and found the man, described as being between 30 and 35 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Office said he was taken to UF Health hospital, where he died.

Police said they’re looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan that was seen twice in the area at the time of the gunfire. They said it’s unknown how many people were in the car or if anyone got out of the car.

Neighbor Calvin Williams, who told News4Jax he knew the man who was fatally shot, said he heard gunshots Tuesday morning.

“I had just looked out the window and saw the guy talking with somebody in a car. I took some stuff out of the microwave that I was fixing to eat and as I started to eat I heard the shots,” he said. “I went outside looked down the street and I recognized the clothes that he had on and that we was laying down.”

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).