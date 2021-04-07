PFLAG of Jacksonville offering $2,000 scholarship to LGBTQ+ students in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – PFLAG of Jacksonville is awarding up to $2,000 in scholarships for out lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer+ students.

Students who apply must have graduated high school and reside in or attend school in the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida Area (Duval, Nassau, Clay, St. Johns, and Baker counties).

Applicants must be attending any level of higher education or trade/technical school.

“This scholarship helps alleviate the financial burdens of getting a post-secondary or trade school education and allow the scholar to focus on the important task of learning,” Jonathan Stem, President at PFLAG of Jacksonville, said.

The deadline to apply is June 1, 2021.

Click here for more information.

If you have any questions, please contact scholarship@pflagjax.org.