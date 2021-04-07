Police investigate officer-involved crash, shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. – Police are investigating after an officer-involved crash and shooting that occurred near 6th and Reid Street in Palatka before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from the scene shows a Palatka Police Department cruiser’s front end crushed near a semi-truck. It’s not clear if a police officer was injured.

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach confirmed deputies were investigating a shooting around the same time but further details were not available.

It’s unclear whether the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or the Palatka Police Department is the primary agency. New4Jax is expecting further information after 8:30 a.m.