Ponte Vedra man accused of having sex with 12-year-old

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old Ponte Vedra Man has been arrested on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery and accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl, according to an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives began their investigation on March 24. According to the report, the child met the man, identified as Matthew Webster, via Snapchat sometime last year. The report states they communicated via the social media app from time to time “due to the defendant selling vape pens and marijuana to kids the victim’s age.”

According to the report, the child told investigators she invited the man to her house, where they had sex. The encounter was recorded and sent to other children on Snapchat, according to investigators.

Detectives wanted to remind parents to keep a close watch over their children’s social media pages.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to be engaged, be nosey, be involved in your kids activities,” said Howard Cole, with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. “It can happen right under your nose.”

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned Webster was providing “vape paraphernalia” to the young girl during their contacts.

On March 30, deputies arrested Webster, 20. Records show he was released on a $25,000 bond.