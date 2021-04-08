Local News

Evacuations & road closure lifted after Clay County gas line break

Deputies reopened southbound Blanding Boulevard to traffic about 11 a.m. Thursday

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
Clay County Fire Rescue
,
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Crews were called to repair a gas line at a Clay County shopping center Thursday after a construction crew cut the line. (Courtesy of Clay County Fire Rescue)

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard reopened to traffic late Thursday morning after a gas line break led authorities to close part of the roadway.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopened those lanes of traffic and lifted evacuation orders for nearby businesses about 11 a.m. while crews made repairs to the broken gas line, which authorities say was cut earlier Thursday by a backhoe working construction in the area.

The incident was initially reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, the gas line break happened at a shopping center along Blanding Boulevard near Parsonage Road.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.