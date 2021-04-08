Evacuations & road closure lifted after Clay County gas line break

Crews were called to repair a gas line at a Clay County shopping center Thursday after a construction crew cut the line.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard reopened to traffic late Thursday morning after a gas line break led authorities to close part of the roadway.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopened those lanes of traffic and lifted evacuation orders for nearby businesses about 11 a.m. while crews made repairs to the broken gas line, which authorities say was cut earlier Thursday by a backhoe working construction in the area.

The incident was initially reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, the gas line break happened at a shopping center along Blanding Boulevard near Parsonage Road.