Police: 2 arrested after child with autism overdoses on meth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested on felony charges of child neglect after a boy was hospitalized after ingesting methamphetamine, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Duval County jail records show Stephanie Williams, 31, and John Green, 36, were both admitted Friday and held on $225,000 bonds. They were also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

It’s unclear how old the child is, but the report states that the child was non-verbal and diagnosed with autism. The report states the child was given Narcan and that the boy tested positive for meth.

The Sheriff’s Office stated in the report that Green also tested positive for meth.

Both had next scheduled court dates for April 26.