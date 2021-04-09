Free Jax River Jams concerts kickoff with performance by Chase Rice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jax River Jams has kicked off its four-week Thursday night concert series along the St. Johns Riverfront in Downtown Jacksonville.

This Thursday, it was a performance by country singer-songwriter Chase Rice. Firewater Tent Revival, a local favorite, was the opener.

Caty Spivey, who attended the concert, told News4Jax she’d been looking forward to the event.

“Definitely. I used to go to concerts all the time and it’s gonna be nice to be able to start going again,” Spivey said.

“There hasn’t been many events going on because of COVID,” said Maggie Daniels. “So, we wanted to get out here and have a good time with our friends.”

The multi-genre lineup includes:

April 15 : Punk Pop band New Found Glory, with local opener Universal Green

April 22 : Hip Hop artists and Jacksonville natives Quad City DJ’s, with local opener LPT

April 29: Rock band Sugar Ray, with local opener Honey Hounds

The concert series features food trucks and bars with local craft beer and spirits. Camp chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged.

The outdoor event series will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines, organizers said, with hand sanitizer stations and face masks available onsite. Face masks and social distancing are required.

“Whether you love county, Hip Hop, rock, punk pop, Latin or folk, there’s some great music for everyone at Jax River Jams. Downtown is open and ready to welcome everyone back safely,” said Jake Gordon, CEO of Downtown Vision, in a news release. “We’re excited to give Jacksonville another reason to come Downtown and listen to free live music with friends, have a few drinks and embrace the beauty our St. Johns River.”