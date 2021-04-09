New, women’s only fitness center opening in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. – When News4jax first visited NS2 Fitness on North Main Street in Springfield last February, the facility was still a work in progress. But a lot of progress can be made in two months. It feels surreal for owner, Ryan McGriff.

“To actually finally be here, to see people come in, they walk in with a smile and walk out with a bigger smile,” McGriff said. “That’s even better.”

Saturday, McGriff and his family will hold the facility’s official grand opening. Since News4jax’s original story aired in February, McGriff says more than 30 women have signed up. At NS2, exercise may be the name of the game, but there’s something for everyone. There’s a space to sit down and relax, and even a small children’s zone. McGriff’s wife, Chrystine, spearheads the shake and tea bar. Nutrition and overall wellness is the focus. The goal is to keep women healthy and motivated. All of this is in memory of McGriff’s mother, who died of heart failure at 51. McGriff says after her death, he felt he was called to train women only.

Ad

“Every single woman we bring into our family that we sign up to be a part of our family, she would love on them,” McGriff said. “She would be extremely excited, I know.”

McGriff’s favorite saying is written on the wall for motivation.

“‘Don’t wish for it, work for it,’” McGriff said. “Obviously, this is something that means a lot to my family as well.”

There’s also McGriff’s dad’s saying: “no struggle, no success.” At NS2, the women help each achieve their goals.

“They hold each other accountable, they pray for each other, they do it all,” McGriff said. “We just wanted to create something to where women don’t feel judged when they come in or feel intimated.”

Saturday’s grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. McGriff says he’s now one step closer to fulfilling his dream of saving lives and making his mom proud.

McGriff says he’s not finished, he hopes to open more facilities in the future.