Sadness over death of Prince Philip reaches First Coast

Flag lowered to half staff at the Kings Head British Pub on U.S. 1 north of St. Augustine.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died Friday -- two months before he would have turned 100 years old.

People across the world are paying tribute, including in Northeast Florida.

At Kings Head British Pub on U.S. 1 north of St. Augustine, the flags were lowered to half staff and Elaine Frew, the chef at Kings Head, was overwhelmed with emotion.

“Great sadness. Very sad. He was a real icon, actually,” Frew said. “Some people loved him -- a lot of people, actually. A few people hated him. But he was an absolute character, he really was. He used to joke and say that he wanted to live to 100, so he got his telegram from the queen and he just missed it.”

Frew’s mother, Ann Dyke, owns the pub.

“It’s a sad day for all Brits, well, for everybody in the world -- particularly for Brits. He was a wonderful man. He did so much to bolster up the queen during some really difficult times,” Dyke said. “I half have been expecting it, sort of every morning kind of thing. I say, ‘I do hope Philip is alright.’ And this morning I called out to my daughter and I said, ‘Philip has died!’ and we both said, ‘Oh no,’ and we all sat there and got emotional.”

Ad

The mother and daughter both say they worry about the queen.

“I do because they were so close. I can’t see her going on long without him. I can’t,” Dyke said.

“We can only hope that the queen can (have the) strength and willingness to carry on without him,” Frew said.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for 73 years. The queen will celebrate her 95 birthday on April 21.

Martin Roberts was born and raised in England but now calls Florida home.

“It doesn’t mean a lot to me personally -- in fact I wasn’t particularly a royalist -- but in terms of the passing of him, it is sad for the queen and the Royal Family.”