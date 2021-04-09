Today is the last day to apply for emergency rental relief in Jacksonville

How and when landlords and tenants can apply for up to 15 months of rent and utility assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time is running out to apply for the city of Jacksonville’s emergency rental relief program. $29 Million is available to Duval County residents who’ve been unable to pay their rent or utilities because of the pandemic.

The deadline is Friday at 6 p.m. and you can apply online or in person.

https://twitter.com/lennycurry/status/1380140417128235012?s=20

Mayor Lenny Curry said so far, more than 4,400 Duval County residents have applied for the program.

The city has partnered with United Way to distribute nearly 24 million dollars. The money will be available to residents to cover up to 12 months of rent. The city is also working with JEA to distribute five million dollars to cover past-due utility payments.

To qualify, your family’s income needs to fall below 80-percent of the area’s median income.

For one person, your income level must be below 42-thousand-dollars

Ad

Two people below 48-thousand

Three people under 54-thousand

and for a family of four less than 60-thousand.

There’s no set maximum dollar amount one person can receive, but there are strict criteria regarding who qualifies and who doesn’t.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Duval County.

Provide proof of hardship due to COVID-19, including verification of unemployment benefits, a reduction in income, or other financial issues that threatened the household’s ability to pay rent when due.

Provide a documented risk of housing instability or homelessness.

Be unable to access other payment assistance for the same costs (ex: If rent assistance was received from another program for March-May, this program may not be used to pay for rent during that timeframe; however, it could cover other months).

You can ONLY apply for the program if your name is on the lease, and this information will be verified with the property owner or landlord.

Priority must be provided to households that have incomes at or below 50% AMI or have one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

Assistance checks will be sent directly to your landlord and not deposited in your bank account like a stimulus check.

Paper applications will be available for pick up and drop off at the sites below. Limited in-person assistance is by appointment only.

Drop Off Only Sites:

Catholic Charities – Jacksonville

40 East Adams Street, Suite 310 – 32202

Ad

Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry

850 6th Avenue South, Suite 400 – 32250

City of Jacksonville Housing and Community Development Division

214 North Hogan Street, 7th Floor – 32202

Pick Up, Drop Off, and In-Person Application Assistance Sites:

Jewish Family & Community Services

6261 DuPont Station Court – 32217

Wealth Watchers

5310 Lenox Avenue, Suite 22 – 32205

Downtown Ecumenical Services Council

215 North Ocean Street – 32202

For additional information, see the city’s FAQs (click here) or call 904-630-2489 (CITY).

The city is also offering a mortgage relief program that can help people in danger of losing their homes.

That program is first come first served.