2 hurt in accident on Buckman Bridge Thursday night

Jacksonville, FL – Two people were injured after their vehicle crashed into the wall on the Buckman Bridge on Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was heading north towards Orange Park when for unknown reasons, he collided with the concrete wall. The impact caused the car to overturn multiple times.

The 54-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 45-year-old passenger walked away with minor injuries. FHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Officials say the two right lanes were closed for less than an hour, but have since reopened.