Change of command at NAS Jacksonville

Capt. Brian Weiss (left) next to Capt. Jeffery Hill, the incoming commander.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Capt. Brian Weiss on Friday relinquished command of Naval Air Station Jacksonville to Capt. Jeffery Hill.

The ceremony was held privately in the backyard of Weiss’s house on base. Weiss had been the commander of NAS Jacksonville since October 2019.

According to a news release, Weiss helped the base through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That’s when it was named the Navy’s top air station for the third year in a row.

Weiss also led NAS Jacksonville through the Miami Air plane crash recovery efforts. Aboard the plane that skidded off the runway into the St. Johns River were 146 military and family members, civilian employees and contractors.

Hill spent his formative years at military installations in Germany, Colorado, and North Carolina. He received his commission through officer candidate school at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

Hill holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from the University of Northern Colorado and a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy University.

Ad

He was designated an unrestricted naval aviator in March 1999 and has flown MH-60R and SH-60B Seahawk helicopters throughout his career.