The city is hosting a fair housing symposium later Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday, the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission will host its annual Fair Housing Symposium.

This is in partnership with the Jacksonville Housing Authority and Jacksonville Area Legal Aid. The event will be held for free at the Jacksonville Public Library on North Laura Street.

Attendees will learn about their housing rights and responsibilities.

Check in starts at 9 a.m. and the symposium begins in the conference room at 10 a.m. at the library.

This years theme is “Equal Opportunity for All - Fair Housing: Safe, Accessible & Free of Harassment.”

The Jacksonville Human Rights commission says some of the topics include: sexual harassment, LGBTQ discrimination, disability rights and service animals versus emotional support animals.

There will be experts and advocates to help answer your questions.

The event also celebrates the 1968 Fair Housing Act – which bans discrimination when it comes to the sale, rental and financing of housing.

Ad

You’ll need to pre-register online and wear a mask.