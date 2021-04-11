1 taken to hospital after St. Augustine Road shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in the Pine Forest area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded shortly after 10 p.m. to St. Augustine Road, just south of Emerson Street, in regard to the shooting.

Police said they learned the person who was shot had already been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).