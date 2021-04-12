Mayport sailor pleads guilty to DUI manslaughter

Photo of Konstantine Rudenko provided by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and photo of Leola-Rosa Williams

A Navy sailor pleaded guilty in March to DUI manslaughter in a 2018 motorcycle crash that killed the passenger, according to Duval County court records.

According to the plea agreement, Konstantine Rudenko, 31, faces four to nine years in prison and lifetime revocation of his driver’s license.

Rudenko has a scheduling hearing April 26.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2018, at First Street and Beach Boulevard.

Police said Rudenko, who was driving the motorcycle, failed to negotiate a roundabout and struck the center island landscaping wall. Police said his passenger, 22-year-old Leola-Rose Williams, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Rudenko was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, a blood draw was conducted on Rudenko and the results showed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. According to the arrest warrant, his blood alcohol content was 0.137. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

A warrant was issued for Rudenko’s arrest in February 2019.