‘Henry L. Aaron Field at J.P Small Memorial Stadium,’ City council discusses name for Jacksonville ball park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders will discuss a plan Tuesday to name the field at a local ballpark after baseball legend Hank Aaron.

Aaron had ties to Northeast Florida, playing one season for the Jacksonville Braves at J.P Small Park.

The plan for the discussion to fall on Tuesday, April 13, is no coincidence. It’s the same day, 67 years ago Hank Aaron made his major league debut in baseball.

Known as ‘Hammerin Hank,’ and for breaking the color barrier in the South Atlantic League, Aaron would go on to play 23 seasons in the pros.

“He played here in 1953 for the Jacksonville Braves. If you read about Henry Aaron, his time here was very difficult for him. He wasn’t able to stay with his team and they ate in different restaurants,”

Jacksonville City Council Member Ron Salem said.

Earlier this year, Salem spoke with News4Jax about his push to name the field at J.P Small Park in Aaron’s honor after he died at 86 years old in January 2021.

If the rename is approved, the field will be called ‘Henry L. Aaron Field at J.P small memorial stadium.’

The park itself has gone by several different names in the past including the Myrtle Avenue Ballpark and Barrs field.

The discussion of the proposal is slated for 5 p.m. during the city council’s meeting.