Death investigation at 103rd Street convenience store, police say

Corley Peel
, Reporter

News
Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Blue Store Discount convenience store on 103rd Street.

Details were not immediately clear, but Jacksonville police said they were investigating a reported homicide. A woman who said she was inside the store told News4Jax she heard what sounded like several gunshots and that everyone inside the store took cover.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

