1 jailed, 1 hospitalized following shooting that stemmed from argument, St. Marys police say

ST. MARYS, Ga. – A Folkston man was arrested following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Marys that police said stemmed from a verbal argument.

The St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Fire Department and Camden County Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the Circle K on Osborne Road to what was initially described as a traffic crash with injuries.

When officials arrived, they found two vehicles in the southbound lane of Martha Drive and a man, who had with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, lying in the roadway near the vehicles.

Investigators said a beige Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Tommy Harrison was seen traveling south on Martha Drive, followed by a gray Mercury Marquis driven by a 38-year-old St. Marys man. Both vehicles stopped on Martha Drive near the entrance to the Circle K and the driver of the Mercury exited his vehicle and approach the Ford.

The driver of the pickup also exited and then a verbal fight began and a shot was fired, according to police.

Harrison, 38, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault and was booked into the Camden County jail, where he was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

The St. Marys man was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus and then transferred to UF Health Jacksonville.

Police said the investigation continues.