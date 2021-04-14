Orange Park family remembers magnetic personality of man killed in Texas mass shooting

An Orange Park family is mourning the loss of a man killed in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.

Loved ones said Tim Smith, 40, was killed and five people were injured in the shooting last week at the Kent Moore Cabinets, where Smith worked.

“All of your worst fears come true. I keep thinking that I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and it’s not happening. You keep waking up every morning thinking it’s all a dream, and it’s not,” Brittany Jackl, Smith’s sister, told News4Jax. “It’s your worst nightmare come true, but at the same time, knowing how much he affected the world around us, it helps a lot with the heartbreak.”

Jackl described her brother as magnetic, saying he was kindhearted and always had a story to tell.

“He would pray with someone if they were having a bad day -- just that ability to light up a room when he would walk in and just bring joy to everyone around him,” Jackl said.

Smith’s family lives in Orange Park, where he grew up and graduated from Orange Park High School. The family said he moved to Bryan 15 years ago.

Smith leaves behind two children, his wife and their unborn child.

According to police, Larry Winston Bollin, 27, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting. Jackl said Bollin was her brother’s co-worker.

“It wasn’t like a hatred between them or anything like that,” she said. “They just were coworkers that happened to know each other.”

Jackl said it’s not the same without her brother’s magnetic personality, but she’s hoping for peace. Jackl said she also hopes the other families impacted by the tragedy can find peace.

“This situation not only destroyed our family but destroyed dozens of others as well,” she said. “I want all of those families to have peace as well and heal from this situation.”

At this time, the motive behind the shooting isn’t clear.

Jackl said the funeral for Smith is on Friday. His family is traveling to Texas for the service.