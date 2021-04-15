Brothers Osborne to bring ‘We’re Not For Everyone’ tour to Jacksonville

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year and performed 'Tulsa Time' at the end of their own 'It Ain't My Fault.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brothers Osborne is coming to Jacksonville.

Bold Events and EMI Nashville announced plans for their headlining “We’re Not For Everyone” tour launching this summer on Thursday.

The GRAMMY-nominated duo will hit almost 50 markets, including a stop at Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place on October 2, 2021.

Daily’s Place will open 100% of seat capacity for purchase for this event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at www.dailysplace.com.

Pre-sales take place Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, April 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, please click here.

On the We’re Not For Everyone tour, fans can expect to hear the band’s six GRAMMY-nominated singles including No. 1 Platinum-Certified hit “Stay A Little Longer,” rowdy Top 10 Platinum-Certified hit “It Ain’t My Fault,” the reminiscent Top 25 hit “21 Summer,” as well as Top 40 hits “Shoot Me Straight,” “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” and “All Night.” Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as opening acts, according to a release.

For more information visit www.BrothersOsborne.com.