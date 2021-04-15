Florida legislation limits chokehold use, sets standards on use of force investigations

TALLAHASSEE – Police agencies in Florida will no longer be allowed to use chokeholds except when an officer or someone else’s life is in danger under a bipartisan compromise in the state capital.

Officers will now have a duty to intervene when they witness the improper use of force.

The legislation bans chokeholds except in life threatening situations, and all of Florida’s 400+ police agencies will have to report officer-involved use of force incidents to the state when it results in serious bodily injury, death or if a firearm was discharged.

“If a very large county with millions of residents has a lower use of force than a smaller county, maybe we need to find out why. What training is being done?” said Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Jacksonville.

Mike Atkinson, the sheriff of Walton County, supports the legislation.

“I don’t see us giving up anything,” Atkinson said. “I see it as a really good opportunity to everything from collect data to eliminate things, that quite frankly, not best practices. The choke hold for instance, ,ost agencies have removed that or are in the process of removing it.”

Law enforcement agencies will have to be truthful, on the record, about why they fired an officer. And applicants will also have to tell the truth if they resigned before being fired.

“This will be a great change helping make sure those bad apples, those bad officers can’t jump from agency to agency and just leave behind their bad disciplinary history,” said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa.

And after a 6 year old was handcuffed at her school in Orlando last year, this legislation prohibits the arrest of anyone younger than 7. There is also new training required on proportional use of force, de-escalation and dealing with mentally ill or drug using suspects.

The legislation also prohibits law enforcement agencies from investigating one of their own when shots are fired, someone dies or there is an allegation of excessive force.