Boating safety 101; What to know before going on the water

The Jacksonville Boat Show officially kicks off today at Met Park and Marina, and we know many of you are revving up to get out on the water.

When planning for a boat show, it’s always a good idea to brush up on boating basics and safety.

Captain Tyler Barrus, with freedom boat club. has been doing this for a long time, and when getting out on the water, it really is all about safety.

As always, you need to have your flotation devices, like a life jacket. They are required for boaters in the state of Florida. He says while flotation devices keep you afloat, they won’t get you found. He suggests having a good whistle with you as an extra safety tool He also says boats don’t have breaks so to stop, you have to bring the throttle back to neutral. That’s something often overlooked by inexperienced boaters.

Captain Tyler also says people need to remember, boats are not like cars. They steer like cars, but don’t turn like cars. That’s why it’s important to know what you’re doing before getting behind the wheel.

“I was up in New York State on the Great Lakes responding to injuries or things in the water are horrendous. So much of that can be prevented by using your head, ahead of time,” Barrus said.

Barrus also says you should have a boat bag with a first aid kit, rain gear, water and snacks, plus sunscreen. He teaches a three hour boat class through the Freedom Boat Club.