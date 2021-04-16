Counselors at Westside high after student shot off campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Westside High School student is in the hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Duval County Public Schools announced that trained counselors and social workers will be at the school Friday to provide support students and staff.

The school’s assistant principal sent a voicemail to families Thursday:

“You may already be aware from news reports that one of our students was seriously impacted by an act of violence earlier today. Our entire school community is disheartened by this news, and we’re praying and hoping for a thorough recovery for the student.”

According to News4Jax records, this was at least the seventh person under 18 in Jacksonville shot this year.

Right now there are no suspects but police say they’re speaking with witnesses. If you know anything call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.