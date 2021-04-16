Three proposed sales tax holidays in Florida

Here are some ideas to get your appraisal and your property taxes lowered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of millions of dollars could be in our future. Florida lawmakers are considering three sales tax holidays this year.

The proposals include hurricane and back to school holidays.

During a weeklong disaster-preparedness holiday around June 1st shoppers could avoid paying sales taxes on items ranging from small batteries to portable generators costing up to $750.

The “Freedom Week holiday” would be held the first week of July. You’d get a sales-tax on tickets for fun things like in-theater movies, concerts, and athletic contests.

Also, a seven-day tax holiday in early August as back to school gets underway. shoppers could get a break on sales taxes on clothes costing $60 or less, school supplies $15 or less and personal computers less than $1,000.

The bill includes other things too. Like proposals for a property tax discount for certain housing projects for low-income families. Local governments could also to use tourism taxes for flood projects.