What are your ideas for the former Jacksonville Landing site?

The site where the Jacksonville Landing once stood is now green space.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you have ideas about what to do with the green space that was once the location of the Jacksonville Landing, then a design firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, wants to hear from you.

Agency Landscape + Planning is one of three firms competing for the design of the downtown site.

The firm is soliciting ideas from the public on what should happen to the land overlooking the St. Johns River where the Landing stood for more than 30 years before the outdoor mall began to be demolished in 2019.

On Thursday evening, News4Jax spoke with people gathered on the lawn for the second show in the Jax River Jams concert series to find out what they think should happen to the green space.

There were mixed ideas on what should go in the open spot.

“If it’s just plain lawn, then we need something like this to bring people here, but if we have food vendors and aquarium or a water park, we already have the river, but just things to integrate the natural park space with entertainment will bring it all together,” said Jacksonville resident Evan Metz.

“I think they need to capitalize on the river in regard to boat docks and allow people with boats to come up. And with mixed-use, the bottom floor would be entertainment and restaurant to draw people in, but on top of that would be residential,” said Jacksonville resident Tim Horvath.

“I think they should put a bigger stage so they can have more concerts and performances out here,” said Jacksonville resident Anderson Brown.

“I think leaving it how it is without the shops and just doing the live bands, festivals and arts and crafts, I think would be perfect,” said Jacksonville resident Stephanie Opachieck.

If you have ideas on what should go on the former Landing site, call or text Agency Landscape + Planning at 904-539-3826.

When you call, a recorded message will ask you to “tell us in a few sentences about your biggest hopes and dreams about this important site in your city” and “tell us about the experiences you wish you could have on the riverfront.”