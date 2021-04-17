17-year-old shot, killed in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old was found wounded on Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway.

Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Javier Cordova was found unresponsive on the edge of the road but at first appeared to have only a small cut on his head, police said.

Paramedics took him to Southeast Georgia Health Systems and during treatment, they found a gunshot to his upper torso. He died from his injury.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Glynn Police in the homicide investigation.

If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Tips hotline at 800-597-8477 or the Glynn County Police Silent Witness at the following numbers 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.