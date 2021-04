ORANGE PARK, FL – Update: Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Destiny has been found safe.

Original story:

Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing child.

Deputies are looking for 11-year-old Destiny Cleveland. She was last seen on Uranus Drive in Orange Park around 5 p.m. Friday.

If you have any information or have seen Destiny, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904264-6512.