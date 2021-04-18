JSO: 2 taken to hospital after police chase causes wreck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One adult and one child are in the hospital after they were involved in a wreck caused by a car fleeing from police, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says an officer in an unmarked car noticed a white Hyundai was driving recklessly in the Sherwood area, almost causing several accidents, around 6:30 p.m.

When officers tried to pull the car over, it fled the scene heading west on Clyde Street. The driver of the white Hyundai then ran a red light at Lem Turner Road.

The car hit a maroon Chevrolet Capris and a Jeep Liberty before spinning out into a ditch near Dollar General. The driver of the Capris and an 11-year-old from the Jeep were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three men in the white Hyundai were arrested. Two handguns and a small amount of marijuana were found in the vehicle.