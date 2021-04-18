Person shot during car robbery in Ribault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was shot in the leg during a car robbery in Jacksonville’s Ribault neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police found the victim on Seine Drive, around 11:20 p.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported that person to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the victim was sitting his car with a passenger. The two were approached by a male suspect holding a gun and wearing a ski mask. The suspect demanded the victim’s money and car. The robber shot the victim in the leg, before driving away with his car.

Detectives with JSO are leading a further investigation into this incident.

Anyone with any information that could help police, is urged to contact JSO either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).