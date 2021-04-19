Bradford County employee arrested on drug charges

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of an animal shelter employee accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the county jail.

Abby Davis is charged with official misconduct by a public employee, conspiring to facilitate an illegal narcotics transaction, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of methamphetamine, according to a message posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation with more charges expected. At the time of Davis’ arrest, authorities said they found tobacco products stored inside a concealable package among her personal belongings.

Davis’ arrest stems from an investigation into drugs and contraband being smuggled into the county jail, according to the agency, which said authorities managed to intercept methamphetamine and tobacco before they got into the facility.