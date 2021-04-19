St. Marys firefighter dies during his first shift

The St. Marys Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died over the weekend during his first shift on duty.

Firefighter Efren Medina, who was newly hired, died while on duty Saturday morning, according to a message posted on the fire department’s official page. The circumstances of his death were unclear Monday.

Details on funeral arrangements for Medina, who was known for his passion for firefighting, will be released once they’re available, the fire department said in Monday’s Facebook post.

“We greatly appreciate the outpouring of sympathy, support and condolences during this very difficult time,” the agency said in part.