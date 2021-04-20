During meeting, Lake City councilman addresses exchange with officers caught on bodycam

LAKE CITY, Fla. – During a Monday evening meeting of the City Council, a Lake City councilman took a moment to address an exchange he had with an officer during a traffic stop earlier this year.

The traffic stop occurred on Jan. 17 and the exchange was caught on an officer’s bodycam.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lake City councilman seen cursing at officers in bodycam video calls out police chief

The video shows Councilman Jake Hill being issued a citation for improperly displaying his license plate. Officers said the plate couldn’t be seen through the dark window.

The video of the exchange was played during a City Council workshop on policing last week.

During Monday night’s Council meeting, Hill addressed the video.

“I was wrong,” Hill said, also saying that he was “frustrated.”

“I’m frustrated because the same calls that I’m getting about the police department is happening to me,” Hill went on to say.

Hill says those calls he gets from constituents are about the police harassing members of the Black community. He’s now planning to host a “unity day” on May 1.

Lake City police plan to hold more workshops to hear what residents have to say about officers.

On Thursday, Hill told News4Jax he regrets the actions seen on the video, but he doesn’t regret his frustration with the police department after allegations of harassment.