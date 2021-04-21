Navy airman from NAS Jax pleads guilty to distributing child abuse images, video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old Navy man pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing video and images over the internet depicting the sexual abuse of children

Federal prosecutors said Evan Bubbers, 21, was uploading the material from his barracks at NAS Jacksonville.

According to court documents, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office contacted the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on March 17 about a cyber tip from a social media provider to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that videos depicting child sexual abuse had been uploaded and shared with other users. A JSO investigation determined that the distribution of these videos was connected to Bubbers through the internet service at his barracks at NAS Jacksonville.

During an interview after his arrest on March 30, Bubbers admitted to uploading and sharing the material online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This same video was located during a search of Bubbers’ cellphone.

Bubbers, who is from Bettendorf, Iowa, faces a mandatory minimum term of 5 years and up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.