Jacksonville Icemen postpone Sunday night’s game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ECHL has postponed Sunday night’s game between the Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades due to league COVID protocols, according to a tweet by the Jacksonville Icemen.

The new game date has not been decided, but the Icemen website says it will be announced in the near future. Fans who already purchased a ticket for Sunday’s game can use it on the rescheduled date, or on any date for an upcoming Icemen game.

The Jacksonville Icemen’s next game is on Wednesday, April 28. They will be playing against the Orlando Solar Bears at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.