Jacksonville police looking for missing 5-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for a missing and endangered boy who has autism and is nonverbal.

Mohamad Waleen Mohamad Nour, 5, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Stone Pond Drive, near the intersection of Beach and Hodges boulevards.

He is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 65 pounds and having brown eyes and hair.

Call 904-630-0500 or 911 if you have any information or see the child.