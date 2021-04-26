Digital divide creates high speed internet ‘have’ and ‘have nots’

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Imagine having to drive 10 to 15 miles every single time you want to check your email, join a Zoom meeting, or help your child complete their homework. The News4Jax I-Team found that nearly 100,000 people in North Florida don’t have access to reliable internet service.

It’s a major issue for North Florida Dock Services owner Charles Hodges, who never imagined getting online each day would be such a challenge.

Hodges drives 8 miles to a McDonald’s in Middleburg every time he needs to check his business emails. News4Jax was with Hodges when he waited for his internet to connect.

“You can hear it binging through now. I’m getting service,” Hodges said as the sound of dozens of backed-up emails popped into the inbox of his laptop.

Hodges said he needs the internet for practically everything.

“Any contracts. Any email. Everything we have to do is basically email,” Hodges said. “I do business around the state, I need to send them pictures of work progress and that’s impossible right now.”

“I essentially operate out of my truck,” Hodges said. “I connect my hotspot to my computer, then I drive to an area that we have good phone service.”

Parents describe homeschooling and working at home as impossible during the coronavirus pandemic.

