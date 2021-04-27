K-9 finds 40 lbs. of pot in luggage at Jacksonville airport

K-9 Xena poses with the marijuana found in two suitcases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the Drug Enforcement Administration suspected there was some marijuana in luggage on a flight arriving at Jacksonville International Airport, they called on Nassau County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Xena to help.

After the dog alerted on luggage that held 40 pounds of pot, Roderick Washington, 37, was arrested.

According to investigators, Washington had flown into Jacksonville from an undisclosed airport in the United States.

POT BUST | "K9 Xena helped the DEA seize 40 pounds of marijuana yesterday. Good girl!!!! And great handler too! Thanks Dep. Zittrower 😊🐶🚓🇺🇸" - Nassau County Sheriff's Office Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“Forty pounds of marijuana is a significant drug bust,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson. “I can’t answer as to how it got past all that security and all the scanning they do.”

Travelers and people who work at JAX were shocked when they saw the photos of the marijuana.

“I can’t believe anyone can get that much drugs in. That’s crazy,” said one woman.

Traveler Jessica Kerwin said: “How did that get through the airport? How did that happen?”