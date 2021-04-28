Body found in retention pond near Fleming Island Walmart, deputies say

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday in a Fleming Island retention pond.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A body was found Wednesday in a retention pond near the Walmart on County Road 220 in Fleming Island, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Con Kelley, with the Sheriff’s Office, said foul play is not suspected.

Kelley said the body was spotted in the pond around 1:15 p.m. by a maintenance worker. Investigators said that when they first got the call, it was an all-hands-on-deck operation to recover the body from the pond, which is surrounded by a tall fence along East West Parkway.

“The robbery homicide unit detectives were called out, as well as the Clay County Sheriff’s dive team, and the body of the victim was recovered from the pond,” Kelley said.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe the body was in the water for too long. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The gender and age of the person were not made public, and it’s unclear whether any identification, like a driver’s license or state ID, was on the body when it was pulled from the water.

Ad