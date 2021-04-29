DCPS launches expanded summer program to tackle COVID-19 learning loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As one of the most difficult school years in recent memory enters its final few weeks, Duval County Public Schools aims to compensate for the learning that was lost due to the quarantines, distance learning and distraction of COVID-19.

The district is now taking applications for its “Summer Rise” program, the most expansive curriculum to be offered outside the normal school year.

The registration deadline for both elementary and middle school students to take part in the Summer Rise Program is May 7.

“This will be the first time in a long time that we’re offering a full-day program for the summer for our students,” DCPS Elementary Region Superintendent Marianne Simon said. “Our goal is to start looking at the curriculum for the next school year and see how we can fill some gaps before August comes to us.”

While 3rd-grade reading is typically the focus during summer, Summer Rise will be open to first-through-ninth graders and broaden the curriculum to cover math, science and even art in addition to reading.

“Math is showing a definite decline on this school year,” Simon said. “We attribute that to the learning loss because math kind of builds on itself, and so when you miss a piece of that, it’s very difficult to then catch up.”

Another major difference for the Summer Rise Program is a hard pivot from any virtual learning.

“We’re going to try to do as little technology as possible because our students have been in front of their computers for a very long time,” Simon said. “So, we’re going to try to do a screen-free summer.”

