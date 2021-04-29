Partly Cloudy icon
Winn-Dixie resumes Johnson & Johnson shots; begins offering walk-up vaccinations

News4Jax staff

Coronavirus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pharmacies at Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys supermarkets will again give Johnson & Johnson vaccines and now offer shots without an appointment, parent company Southeastern Grocers announced Thursday.

The pharmacies will again offer the one-dose J&J shot as well as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The vaccines are offered without cost to customers.

Customers are still welcome to make appointments by visiting winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine or harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, where there is also additional information about the vaccines.

