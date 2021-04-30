Partly Cloudy icon
Florida lawmakers pass historic $101.5 billion budget

It’s the first time in state history the budget has topped $100 billion

Jake Stofan, Tallahassee corespondent

Florida Legislature
File Photo
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State lawmakers have wrapped up their work for the 2021 legislative session agreeing on a historic $101.5 billion budget.

Members of both parties say they’re happy with where the budget landed, after initially fearing drastic cuts.

This is the first time in state history the budget has topped $100 billion.

Legislative leaders say the spending plan this year was crafted with the future in mind.

“I believe this session we have created a framework that will benefit our state for generations to come,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

The eye-popping overall price tag seemed unimaginable at the start of the session when lawmakers were looking at massive cuts to health care, prisons and more.

But those cuts were avoided thanks to higher than expected state revenues and billions in federal stimulus.

“I think every time we came back the estimates got better and better about revenue coming back in the state, which wasn’t happening, which made our budget choices a lot easier,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

