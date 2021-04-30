Lowe’s filling more than 550 jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you are looking for a part-time job or a full-time career, Lowe’s has an opportunity for you.

Lowe’s is gearing up to hire nearly 550 new associates across its Jacksonville stores during the company’s National Hiring Day on May 4, according to a release.

The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In total, Lowe’s will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates across a variety of positions to help customers tackle their home projects this spring and summer.

No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event here.

WHAT:

Lowe’s is hiring 50,000+ seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates. Of the 50,000, nearly 550 new associates will be hired in Jacksonville. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

Career advancements at all levels are available, such as Track to the Trades , a first-of-its-kind, national program equipping you with 100% tuition paid and the skills you need to launch your career in the skilled trades after 6 months of employment with Lowe’s.

No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe’s by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day

WHERE/WHEN: