Nassau County man stops at Circle K, wins a $1 million lottery prize

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County man walked away with $1 million after a quick stop at a Circle K in Callahan.

The 59-year-old won after playing the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Burleigh purchased the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540684 Lem Turner Road in Callahan. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

For more information, visit www.flalottery.com.