San Marco bank robbed by man claiming he had a gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who waited in line at the Well Fargo Bank on Wells Fargo Bank in San Marco on Friday morning until it was his turn, handed the teller a note demanding money, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the note said not to sound the alarm and claimed that the man had a gun, although the clerk never saw a weapon.

The robber was given an undetermined amount of money and left on foot just after 9:30 a.m.

In addition to bank employees, there were four customers inside at the time. No one was hurt.

The robber was described as a white man around 45 or 50 years old. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and a Calloway Golf baseball cap and a COVID mask.

A man matching his description was detained several blocks away, but he wasn’t the suspect, police said.

This is the fifth bank robbery this year in Jacksonville. There were only two in 2020.; 18 in 2019.