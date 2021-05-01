2 Injured in shooting, Woodland Acres neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are injured after a shooting on Jasper Avenue in Jacksonville’s Oakwood Villa.

Police arrived Friday night at 11:01 p.m. in reference to a 911 call of a person shot.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a 33-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

They are both being treated at the hospital. The mans wounds are life-threatening, the woman is expected to be okay.

Police are looking into suspects and motive. No suspect has been identified yet.

Assistance from the community is needed, police are asking if you know anything to contact the JSO at 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-tips.